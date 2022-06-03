Death Toll From Heavy Rains, Landslides in Brazil Rises to 127 - Civil Defense

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The death toll from heavy rains and landslides in the Brazilian northeastern state of Pernambuco rose to 127, the civil defense agency said on Thursday.

New bodies were found in the vicinity of the city of Recife, a statement said.

One woman remains missing in the city of Camaragibe, and the search for her with the help of service dogs continues.

More than 9300 local residents were forced to leave their homes as a result of the disaster.