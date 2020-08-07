Death Toll From India Plane Crash Rises to 14, Over 120 People Injured - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Fourteen people were killed and more than 120 injured in hard landing of an Air India Boeing 737 plane in the Indian city of Kozhikode, the ANI news agency reported, citing police.

According to earlier reports, three persons were killed in the crash.

According to the police, 123 people were injured during a hard landing, 15 of them were seriously injured.

The Indian Aviation Ministry reported that there were 174 passengers on board from Dubai, including 10 children, two pilots and five crew members.

Images from the crash site show that the cockpit and the front of the aircraft are completely destroyed, with wreckage scattered on the runway and beyond. The aircraft body fell apart in two pieces.