UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From India Plane Crash Rises To 14, Over 120 People Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Death Toll From India Plane Crash Rises to 14, Over 120 People Injured - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Fourteen people were killed and more than 120 injured in hard landing of an Air India Boeing 737 plane in the Indian city of Kozhikode, the ANI news agency reported, citing police.

According to earlier reports, three persons were killed in the crash.

According to the police, 123 people were injured during a hard landing, 15 of them were seriously injured.

The Indian Aviation Ministry reported that there were 174 passengers on board from Dubai, including 10 children, two pilots and five crew members.

Images from the crash site show that the cockpit and the front of the aircraft are completely destroyed, with wreckage scattered on the runway and beyond. The aircraft body fell apart in two pieces.

Related Topics

India Injured Police Air India Dubai Kozhikode SITE From

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

1 hour ago

Norwegian cruise line executive suspended after vi ..

2 minutes ago

Ineos and Jumbo exchange fire at Tour de l'Ain

2 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined for profiteering

3 minutes ago

Vice Chairman PTI Sports & Culture demands of voti ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.