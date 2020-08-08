UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Indian Jet Crash Rises To 18 - Airline

The death toll from a passenger jet crash in the southern Indian state of Kerala has climbed to 18, with dozens in critical condition, the air carrier said Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The death toll from a passenger jet crash in the southern Indian state of Kerala has climbed to 18, with dozens in critical condition, the air carrier said Saturday.

Air India Express' Boeing 737 with 184 passengers and six crew on board skidded off the runway in wet weather and broke in two on landing at Calicut airport near Kozhikode on Friday.

"Eighteen people including two crew members are confirmed dead after the IX 1344 Dubai-Calicut flight overshot the runway," the airline said in a press release on Twitter.

The victims are aged 1 to 61. There are two pilots among the dead. The low-cost air carrier said 149 passengers were being treated in hospitals.

Of them, 22 were critically injured.

Families of those killed in the crash will receive between $6,600 and $13,300 in compensation, while those seriously injured will get $2,600. Passengers with other injures will get $668.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri arrived in Kozhikode on Saturday to oversee the emergency operation. He said the cause of the crash was being investigated.

A flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder have been recovered from the crash site, according to the minister. It has been handed over to India's Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

