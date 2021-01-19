The death toll from the landslides that occurred in the Indonesian province of West Java has risen to 40 people, with another 25 people injured, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a local official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The death toll from the landslides that occurred in the Indonesian province of West Java has risen to 40 people, with another 25 people injured, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a local official.

The previous update on casualties from the Indonesian landslides stated 38 people killed.

According to the news outlet, rescue teams discovered the bodies of two dead children late on Monday. Thus, the death toll from the landslide reached 40.

The village of Cihanjuang in West Java, southeast of the capital Jakarta, was swept away by a landslide on January 9, following torrential rains. The second landslide occurred when rescuers were looking for survivors. In early 2020, West Java was also hit by landslides that killed over 50 people and displaced more than 170,000 residents.