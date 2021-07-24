UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Plane Crash Near Russia's Khabarovsk Rises To 2 People - Health Ministry

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The number of people, who died on Saturday as a result of the single-engine plane's crash, has risen to two, the regional department of the Ministry of Health told Sputnik.

The incident took place at 00:47 GMT near the Kalinka airfield in the Khabarovsk Territory soon after the Sierra P2002 plane had taken off.

Initially, a spokesperson for the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that one person had died and another one had been injured as a result of the crash.

"Unfortunately, the woman [who had been injured as a result of the crash] has died," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

The Transport Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the plane's crash. Currently, three possible causes of the incident are being studied: a pilot's mistake, a technical failure and poor weather conditions.

