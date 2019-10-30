Death Toll in Landslide in Western Cameroon Rises to 42 - Reports

UrduPoint.com
The number of people killed due to the heavy landslide in the western part of Cameroon has grown to 42, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The number of people killed due to the heavy landslide in the western part of Cameroon has grown to 42, media reported on Wednesday.

The landslide, caused by heavy rains, occurred in one of the districts in the city of Bafoussam. The previous reports indicated that 30 people were killed as a result of the landslide.

Six men, ten women and 26 children were among those 42 killed, Cameroon Radio Television broadcaster reported.

Identities of 36 victims were formally identified, the media noted.

The rescue operation was temporarily scrapped due to torrential rainfalls, while the local authorities urged people to leave affected areas, as there is a risk of another landslide.

The country is yearly affected by the rainy season, which begins in April and ends in November and leads to considerable damage to the country's infrastructure and transport network.

