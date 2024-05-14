Nadia Khan Reveals Decade-long Struggle In First Marriage
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 14, 2024 | 03:07 PM
The actress while reflecting on her 90s-era love marriage remarks on its unconventional beginnings, with their engagement occurring on only their second encounter.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2024) Nadia Khan, renowned tv host and artist, unveiled her tumultuous decade-long journey in preserving her first marriage, leaving audiences spellbound with her resilience.
Speaking in a candid interview on local television, she delved into her personal life, shedding light on the trials and tribulations she faced.
Khan disclosed that she entered into her first marriage by choice and endeavored to uphold it despite numerous challenges.
Reflecting on her 90s-era love marriage, she remarked on its unconventional beginnings, with their engagement occurring on only their second encounter.
However, what commenced as a romantic tale soon soured, a chapter of her life rarely discussed. Khan admitted that if not for this experience, her character would not have evolved to its present state.
Though she realized the mistake within the first 10 minutes, familial pressures compelled her to persevere, enduring a tumultuous decade-long struggle to salvage the relationship.
Throughout this ordeal, Khan concealed her hardships from her parents, fearing their disappointment. Despite bearing the burden alone, she remained steadfast in her commitment.
After a decade of silent perseverance, Khan finally confided in her father, who promptly provided unwavering support and brought her back home. Expressing his concern, he questioned the rationale behind enduring such hardship.
Reflecting on her journey, Khan emphasized the futility of remaining in an abusive marriage, where both parties suffer.
With two marriages and two children from her first union, Khan's revelations left her fans astonished.
