Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match

DUBLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2024) Pakistan's cricket team is gearing up for the decisive third T20 International (T20I) encounter against Ireland, set to take place in Dublin this Tuesday.

Babar Azam will continue to lead the squad, partnering with the promising Saim Ayub at the top of the batting order. Mohammad Rizwan is expected to hold the third batting position, ensuring stability in the lineup.

The middle order will boast strong hitters like Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan—who will also take on the role of wicketkeeper—Iftikhar Ahmed, and versatile all-rounder Imad Wasim, enhancing the team's ability to score runs and accelerate when necessary.

The team management's decisions are being shaped by prevailing weather conditions, including the presence of overcast skies and the looming possibility of rain.

With the series tied at 1-1, following Pakistan's convincing seven-wicket victory in the second T20I, both teams are eager to secure the series win.

Pakistan is anticipated to maintain a four-man pace attack, spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi, supported by Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Amir.

A potential alteration in the lineup might see Abrar Ahmed replacing Mohammad Amir, prompted by Amir's costly performance in the previous match, where he conceded 44 runs.

Expected Playing XI:

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir