Three French Prison Officers Killed As Inmate Escapes From Van: Police Source
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Rouen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Three French prison officers were killed and two others wounded Tuesday in an attack on a prison van transporting an inmate who escaped, a police source told AFP.
The hit-and-run attack took place late morning at a road toll in Incarville in the Eure region of northern France, another source close to the case added.
The inmate was being transported between the towns of Rouen and Evreux in Normandy.
