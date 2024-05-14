Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public

(@Abdulla99267510)

Maryam Nawaz also directs the officials concerned to make all the faulty filtration plants functional across the province.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday directed the relevant authorities to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the public across the province.

The Punjab CM also emphasized the need to ensure the functionality of all defective filtration plants.

These directives were issued during a significant meeting chaired by CM Maryam at her office in Lahore on Tuesday, where various important matters were reviewed.

CM Maryam emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive plan to provide clean drinking water in every locality, alongside the immediate activation of inactive and faulty water filtration plants throughout Punjab.

During the session, a report on 5,527 water filtration plants was presented before the Punjab chief minister. She directed the concerned officials to focus on installing filtration plants in areas with saline water.

Furthermore, CM Maryam requested a comprehensive report on water facilities across the province, with a specific directive to rectify any dysfunctional plants.

“It has been decided that the management of water filtration plants needs to be entrusted to a single authority,” stated Punjab CM Maryam.

She also instructed officials to prioritize the installation of new filtration plants in regions with brackish water.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz urged the relevant authorities to take all necessary steps to ensure the provision of clean water to the citizens.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Provincial Ministers Maryam Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary Punjab, Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Water Authority Zahid Aziz, and others were also in attendance.