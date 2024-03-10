Dee in for Elias in late change for Wales

Cardiff, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Elliot Dee will start at hooker for Wales against France in the Six Nations at Cardiff on Sunday after Ryan Elias pulled out injured.

Elias complained of tightness in his hamstring shortly before the 1500 GMT kick-off.

Dee's place on the replacements' bench is taken by the uncapped Evan Lloyd.

Teams (15-1)

Wales

Cameron Winnett; Josh Adams, Joe Roberts, Owen Watkin, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, Dafydd Jenkins (capt); Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Keiron Assiratti, Elliot Dee, Gareth Thomas

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Alex Mann, Mackenzie Martin, Gareth Davies, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady

France

Leo Barre; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Nicolas Depoortere, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Thomas Ramos, Nolann Le Garrec; Gregory Alldritt (capt), Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros; Emmanuel Meafou, Thibaud Flament; Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Sebastien Taofifenua, Georges-Henri Colombe, Romain Taofifenua, Alexandre Roumat, Paul Boudehent, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana

Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)

Referee: Luke Pearce (ENG)

