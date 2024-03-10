Dee In For Elias In Late Change For Wales
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Cardiff, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Elliot Dee will start at hooker for Wales against France in the Six Nations at Cardiff on Sunday after Ryan Elias pulled out injured.
Elias complained of tightness in his hamstring shortly before the 1500 GMT kick-off.
Dee's place on the replacements' bench is taken by the uncapped Evan Lloyd.
Teams (15-1)
Wales
Cameron Winnett; Josh Adams, Joe Roberts, Owen Watkin, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, Dafydd Jenkins (capt); Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Keiron Assiratti, Elliot Dee, Gareth Thomas
Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Alex Mann, Mackenzie Martin, Gareth Davies, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady
France
Leo Barre; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Nicolas Depoortere, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Thomas Ramos, Nolann Le Garrec; Gregory Alldritt (capt), Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros; Emmanuel Meafou, Thibaud Flament; Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille
Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Sebastien Taofifenua, Georges-Henri Colombe, Romain Taofifenua, Alexandre Roumat, Paul Boudehent, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana
Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)
Referee: Luke Pearce (ENG)
lp/bsp
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
More Stories From World
-
Kyiv vows 'never' to surrender to Russia, slamming Pope negotiation call9 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table9 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table10 minutes ago
-
Portugal votes with centre-right poised to oust Socialists19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Belarus holds reception to mark 84th Pakistan Resolution Day40 minutes ago
-
First Pakistani design studio opened in London's luxury district1 hour ago
-
US evacuates some personnel as gang violence torments Haiti1 hour ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Illumination2 hours ago
-
Vienna's wacky Hundertwasser museum gets even greener2 hours ago
-
Paris must have 'plan B' for open water swimming: Olympic champ Cunha3 hours ago
-
China's top political advisory body annual session concludes3 hours ago
-
First official image published of UK's Princess Kate after surgery3 hours ago