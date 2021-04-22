UrduPoint.com
Defendant In MH17 Case May Visit Site Of Boeing Wreckage Reconstruction - Dutch Court

Defendants in the 2014 MH17 Boeing crash case will be afforded the opportunity to visit the site of the plane wreckage reconstruction, the court in the Netherlands handling the case said in Thursday hearings

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Defendants in the 2014 MH17 Boeing crash case will be afforded the opportunity to visit the site of the plane wreckage reconstruction, the court in the Netherlands handling the case said in Thursday hearings.

According to Judge Hendrik Steenhuis, there is no legal basis to set a deadline for the defendants' request to inspect the reconstruction site with experts and such an opportunity should be there.

The reconstruction of the Boeing crash using parts that were brought from the site of the incident in eastern Ukraine is located at the Gilze-Rijen Air Base in the south of the Netherlands.

The Malaysian Boeing bound to Kuala Lumpur crashed in July 2014 while flying over a conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. An international group of investigators claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian armed forces. Moscow has, however, repeatedly denied the allegations. Though Russia offered help in the investigation, it was denied access to the probe.

The trial of four suspects three Russians and a Ukrainian began last March in the Netherlands, but had to be adjourned over the COVID-19 pandemic. The hearings resumed on Thursday in the Schiphol Judicial Complex.

