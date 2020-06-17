Disinfection tunnels are set up in Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo and in the Kremlin, additional safety measures are understandable amid the COVID-19 pandemic, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Disinfection tunnels are set up in Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo and in the Kremlin, additional safety measures are understandable amid the COVID-19 pandemic, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"It is true. Disinfection facilities are installed in the Kremlin, there are two of them in the Kremlin and in the residence in Novo-Ogaryavo. You know that this is the main operation hub for the president right now, he goes to the Kremlin from there, returns, holds many meetings there, people come to visit Putin on working matters," Peskov told reporters when asked to clarify if there was such tunnel.

Peskov said the facilities were needed because of the epidemiological situation.

"They [the tunnels] were set up when the epidemic was at its strongest. You know that the restrictions remain in a way although many of them were lifted, but masks and gloves are still required. And of course, when it comes to the head of state, additional safety measures are justified and understandable," Peskov said.

Earlier this week, the government of the Penza region said that a special tunnel manufactured in the area had been installed in the president's official residence.