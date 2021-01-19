UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Armed Protesters Rallying For Second Amendment Near Capitol Building In Richmond

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 02:40 AM

Dozens of Armed Protesters Rallying for Second Amendment Near Capitol Building in Richmond

RICHMOND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Dozens of armed protesters from groups like Proud Boys and Boogaloo Bois are rallying for the Second Amendment near the Capitol building in Richmond, Virginia, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

The Capitol was closed off days ago in anticipation of protests. Likewise many streets are shut down, and a heavy presence of the law enforcement can be seen on the ground.

The protesters are wearing masks and many have rifles.

The gathering of gun rights activists known as 'Lobby Day' take place every year and aims at raising concerns with the lawmakers.

This year the event has gathered much smaller numbers due to the pandemic and the tense atmosphere in the country ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The protest has remained peaceful amid security concerns across the United States after the January 6 events in the country's capital.

Last week, the US Defense Department said that it would provide 25,000 troops, an unprecedented number, to support the Biden inauguration on Wednesday in the wake of the Capitol riots.

On January 6, pro-Trump protesters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election victory. At least five people, including a female air force veteran, were killed and some 170 cases have been opened by police in connection with the riots. The US House of Representatives impeached Trump last week for inciting the riot.

Related Topics

Election Protest Riots Police Trump Richmond Capitol Hill Virginia United States January Congress Event From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities Board ..

25 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED21.5 bn as transactions cross o ..

40 minutes ago

Longest suspension bridge in Northern Emirates tak ..

55 minutes ago

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi receives honorary PhD fr ..

55 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review advancing ..

1 hour ago

Four Dubai government agencies to provide incentiv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.