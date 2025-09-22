DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to attend high-level segment of UNGA’s 80th session

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, flew into New York Sunday night to attend the high-level segment of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly from 22-26 September 2025.

The Pakistan delegation will be led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is scheduled to arrive here on Monday afternoon.

On his arrival, the DPM/FM was received by Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Shiekh, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States and senior officials of the Mission.

The DPM/FM will have a busy programme in New York.

Besides accompanying the prim minister to his many engagements, the DPM/FM will represent Pakistan in numerous ministerial and high-level meetings and also hold over a dozen bilateral meetings with his counterparts from around the world.

