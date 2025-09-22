Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump pays tribute

(@Abdulla99267510)

Erika pays tribute to her late husband and declares, “Hatred cannot be answered with hatred—only forgiveness.”

ARIZONA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22, 2025) Erika Kirk, the widow of prominent American conservative activist and U.S President Donald Trump’s close ally Charlie Kirk, announced forgiveness for her husband’s killer during a tearful memorial service held in Arizona.

The condolence gathering, attended by thousands, also featured President Trump, who comforted Erika and hailed Charlie Kirk as a “martyr for American freedom.” Trump vowed to carry forward Kirk’s mission of promoting conservative values across the country.

Overcome with emotion, Erika paid tribute to her late husband and declared, “Hatred cannot be answered with hatred—only forgiveness.

” Her remarks drew widespread applause and reflected the message of compassion Charlie championed during his lifetime.

Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, was shot dead on September 11 while delivering a speech on gun control and mass shootings at the University of Utah. Eyewitnesses told international media that the attacker opened fire during Kirk’s address, fatally wounding the 30-year-old activist.

Known for his strong support of Israel and close association with President Trump, Kirk gained national recognition for advocating conservative principles on college campuses since founding Turning Point USA in 2012.