Gomal University, Hubei Three Gorges Polytechnic launch “Jingchu Workshop”

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) In a significant move to strengthen Pakistan-China educational ties under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Gomal University and Hubei Three Gorges Polytechnic (China) successfully held an online signing ceremony to launch the “Jingchu Workshop” project.

The event was attended by the leadership and faculty representatives from both institutions.

Khan Muhammad Wazir, Science and Technology Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, delivered a video address and emphasized that this collaboration is a vivid reflection of the iron-clad friendship between the two nations and noted that educational cooperation is a vital pillar of CPEC.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the project, stating it would inject new educational momentum into building a closer Pakistan-China community with a shared future in the new era.

Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Executive Director of Gomal University, outlined the university’s academic strengths and talent development system, expressing strong confidence in the future collaboration. Jiang Peizhong, Vice President of Hubei Three Gorges Polytechnic, introduced his institution’s history, specialized programs, and international achievements.

The Memorandums of Understanding were signed by Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal and Deng Xidong, President of Hubei Three Gorges Polytechnic. The signing was witnessed by Gu Yonghong, Dean of the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, and Riaz Ahmad Bhittani, Director of Admissions and project lead at Gomal University.

It may be mentioned here that the “Jingchu Workshop” is designed to be a comprehensive platform for practical skills training and academic exchange, initially focusing on applied chemical technology. The collaboration includes:

Curriculum Development: Joint creation of industry-relevant curricula and bilingual teaching materials to meet international standards.

Faculty & Student Exchange: Establishing exchange programs for teachers and students to foster mutual learning and cultural understanding.

Technical Training Labs: Setting up state-of-the-art training facilities at Gomal University to enhance practical engineering skills for Pakistani students.

Research Cooperation: Promoting joint research projects, particularly in applied chemical technology, to address industrial challenges and encourage innovation.

Career Development: The initiative aims to equip Pakistani students with advanced technical skills, significantly improving their employability in CPEC-related projects and other industrial sectors.

According to a statement, both institutions affirmed that this partnership marks a new beginning for broader collaboration in faculty development, scientific research, and specialized program building. They are committed to developing the “Jingchu Workshop” into a model project for Pakistan-China vocational education cooperation, setting a new benchmark for sustainable and impactful educational partnerships under CPEC.