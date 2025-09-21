Open Menu

UN Marks Int'l Peace Day With Call To Silence Guns, End Suffering

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 11:50 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres marked the International Day of Peace on Sunday with a stark warning that “our warring world is crying out for peace,” urging people everywhere to act now to silence guns, heal divisions and build hope.

“Lives are being ripped apart, childhoods extinguished, and basic human dignity discarded, amidst the cruelty and degradations of war,” the UN chief said in a message for the Day. “All they want is peace.”

He stressed that conflict today is not confined to battlefields, with its impacts rippling across borders, fuelling displacement, poverty and instability.

“We must silence the guns. End the suffering. Build bridges. And create stability and prosperity.”

The International Day of Peace was established by the UN General Assembly in 1981 and later designated as a day of non-violence and ceasefire.

This year’s theme, Act Now for a Peaceful World, highlights the urgent need for collective action to prevent conflicts, combat hate and misinformation, and support peacebuilders – especially women and young people.

Guterres underscored the link between peace and sustainable development, noting that nine of the ten countries struggling most with development are also suffering conflict. He also warned against racism and dehumanisation, calling instead for “the language of respect” and dialogue.

This year’s observance falls on the eve of the UN General Assembly’s annual high-level week, when world leaders gather in New York to debate global challenges – from wars and climate disruption to gender equality and the transformative risks and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence.

The Secretary-General said the timing underlines the need for a concerted international push for peace, as divisions widen and instability grows.

“Where we have peace, we have hope,” Guterres said. “Peace cannot wait – our work starts now.”

