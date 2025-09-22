Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended Monday, the opening of the 25th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF), held from 22nd to 26th September under the theme “Tales of Travellers” at the Centre for International Cultural Heritage Organisations in University City, Sharjah.

The opening ceremony began with verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a speech delivered by Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Forum.

He spoke about the forum, which marks its 25th year, describing it as beneficial, preserving, and elevating narrators and their folk knowledge.

He noted that throughout its continuous editions, the forum has witnessed a qualitative transformation and comprehensive development in its vision, structure, and content, becoming a pivotal event on the cultural map of the UAE, the Arab world, and the wider globe.

Al Musallam praised the efforts and support of the Ruler of Sharjah, whose insightful vision, generous patronage, and wise guidance elevated the forum. He stressed that, in honouring narrators and folk practitioners with their rich and diverse heritage, Sharjah has become a destination for heritage, a hub for narrators, a meeting point for experts and researchers from around the world, and a pioneering model in protecting human treasures and preserving heritage from loss and extinction.

The Chairman highlighted the theme of the 25th edition, “Tales of Travellers,” which celebrates the legacy and literature of travellers. He described it as a distinguished genre, one of the most enjoyable and popular, given its literary and cultural value, along with its wealth of knowledge about places and people.

Al Musallam noted that this year’s edition features more than 120 narrators, experts, researchers, and media representatives from over 37 countries, with the Republic of Maldives as the guest of honour. The Maldives is celebrated for its marvellous tales and unique stories recorded by travellers who passed through the country.

Al Musallam concluded his speech by explaining that the forum includes three exhibitions: “Around the World” by Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr; works by artist Meera Al Qasim; and a heritage exhibition that revives the legacy of travel and honours its most famous figure, Ibn Battuta. In addition, the forum presents more than 40 diverse titles, with the participation of numerous organisations, cultural centres, universities, institutes, and government institutions.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed and the audience then watched a film that traced the history of the SINF since its inception and its development over 25 years, beginning locally with Emirati narrators and expanding globally through cooperation with international bodies, most notably UNESCO. The film also highlighted leading Emirati narrators who carried tales filled with adventures, surprises, dangers, and wonders, marked by a sense of suspense, awe, and amazement.

H.H. Sultan bin Mohammed honoured Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr as the Honorary Personality of the Forum, and Dr Claudia Maria as the Juridical Personality of the Forum, in recognition of their contributions to culture and heritage. He also honoured a number of local narrators in the UAE, presenting them with certificates and commemorative shields, and joined them for group photographs.

The Ruler of Sharjah toured the exhibition accompanying the forum, viewing diverse contributions from different Arab countries, and listening to explanations about key artworks and paintings reflecting the culture and heritage of the participating nations.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed also visited the exhibition of Mohammed Al Murr, titled “Around the World: Journeys and Observations of Mohammed Al Murr.” The exhibition showcased notable artworks from various countries, capturing adventures, surprises, and dangers, infused with suspense and wonder. Al Murr, described as a contemporary traveller with a passion for exploration since childhood, considers self-discovery to be achieved through discovering places.

This year’s forum includes participation from countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Yemen, Comoros, Iraq, Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, Algeria, Tunisia, Sudan, Morocco, Mauritania, North Macedonia, Ireland, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, France, Türkiye, Spain, Japan, Maldives, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Senegal, Kenya, and Malaysia.

Academic and cultural institutions from within the UAE and abroad are also participating, including the University of Sharjah, the University of Turin (Italy), Zhejiang University (China), the Higher Institute of Folk Arts (Egypt), and Qatar National library. Local government entities include the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Al Hamriyah Municipality, Sharjah Museums Authority, and Sharjah libraries, along with other partners.

The forum’s programme features more than 25 specialised workshops in oral narration and visual narration, along with the launch of 40 new publications aligned with the forum’s theme. These include the book “Travel Literature in the Arab World” and the series “Eyes of Journeys” comprising ten selections from the Arab travel literature corpus. In addition, newsletters, accompanying series, and a dedicated corner for book signings will be part of the activities.

The opening was attended by Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; senior officials, representatives of participating countries, and narrators.