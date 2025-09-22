Pakistan Lodges Complaint With ICC Over Fakhar Zaman’s Controversial Dismissal
Sources say Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema raised strong objections with match referee Andy Pycroft after the game, expressing concerns over the TV umpire’s decision.
Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2025) Pakistan cricket team has lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the controversial dismissal of opener Fakhar Zaman in the high-voltage Asia Cup clash against India.
The sources said that Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema raised strong objections with match referee Andy Pycroft after the game, expressing concerns over the tv umpire’s decision.
The team management also highlighted the matter in the captain’s official match report, while separate objections were communicated to the ICC’s umpires and officials.
The decision was made by Sri Lankan TV umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge, who ruled Fakhar caught behind in what Pakistan termed a highly contentious call.
The dismissal, at a crucial stage of the match, reportedly dented Pakistan’s position.
Speaking at the post-match press conference, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha admitted the dismissal appeared dubious, saying: “It seemed the ball touched the ground, but ultimately it is the umpire’s decision.
Fakhar’s out may have been wrong, but we respect the officials.”
Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for 15 runs when Pakistan’s score was 21. Both the batter and head coach showed visible displeasure in the dressing room following the incident.
