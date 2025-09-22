Open Menu

Pakistan Lodges Complaint With ICC Over Fakhar Zaman’s Controversial Dismissal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:53 PM

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

Sources say Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema raised strong objections with match referee Andy Pycroft after the game, expressing concerns over the TV umpire’s decision.

Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2025) Pakistan cricket team has lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the controversial dismissal of opener Fakhar Zaman in the high-voltage Asia Cup clash against India.

The sources said that Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema raised strong objections with match referee Andy Pycroft after the game, expressing concerns over the tv umpire’s decision.

The team management also highlighted the matter in the captain’s official match report, while separate objections were communicated to the ICC’s umpires and officials.

The decision was made by Sri Lankan TV umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge, who ruled Fakhar caught behind in what Pakistan termed a highly contentious call.

The dismissal, at a crucial stage of the match, reportedly dented Pakistan’s position.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha admitted the dismissal appeared dubious, saying: “It seemed the ball touched the ground, but ultimately it is the umpire’s decision.

Fakhar’s out may have been wrong, but we respect the officials.”

Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for 15 runs when Pakistan’s score was 21. Both the batter and head coach showed visible displeasure in the dressing room following the incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket ICC Fakhar Zaman Ruchira Palliyaguruge Ali Agha May TV Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

2 minutes ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

19 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

1 hour ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

3 hours ago
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

3 hours ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

3 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

4 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

4 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports