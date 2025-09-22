ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers in quantum computing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) reinforced its position as the region’s leading Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) marketplace with the listing of the Boreas Solactive Quantum Computing UCITS ETF — the 17th ETF on ADX and the second to be listed this year.

As the region’s first thematic ETF, it tracks the Solactive Developed Quantum Computing Index, offering investors exposure to companies at the forefront of quantum computing technologies.

Already featuring the largest selection of listed ETFs in the region, ADX provides local, regional, and international investors with simple and efficient avenues to access a broad range of regional and global markets. The listing of the new ETF, trading under the symbol QUANTM, further complements this offering by enhancing exposure to global mega-cap companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, IBM, microsoft, and Nvidia, solidifying ADX’s position as the region’s leading hub for ETFs.

Launched by Abu Dhabi-based global investment management firm Lunate, this single, tradable ETF security is listing today and tracks a quantum computing index which has delivered 29.4% compounded annual growth since 2017 based on back-tested data.

Quantum computing is a groundbreaking new way of computing based on the principles of quantum mechanics to solve specific problems at a faster rate than any supercomputer ever could by checking many possibilities at once to reach answers that were out of reach. This could accelerate advances and discoveries in medicine, materials, energy systems, climate modeling, financial risk analysis, and more, creating significant economic value for investors, consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide.

On this occasion, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO, ADX Group, said, “The listing of the first thematic ETF on the exchange marks a milestone that reaffirms our enduring commitment to expanding and diversifying the investment choices available to our investors. It also highlights our pursuit of innovation to meet investor needs and align with global market developments. Quantum computing is among the most promising fields, with the potential to transform multiple sectors and unlock new avenues for value creation.

Through this ETF, we are providing investors with an entry point into a sector poised to shape the next phase of global growth and brimming with strategic opportunities. Over the past four years, ETFs listed on ADX have recorded remarkable momentum, with trading values expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 185%. By broadening our product offering and enhancing liquidity, we continue to support Abu Dhabi’s efforts to build a knowledge-based diversified economy and deliver sustainable growth for all stakeholders.”

Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said, “The listing of the region’s first thematic ETF on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange represents a landmark moment in Lunate’s efforts to deliver innovative investment solutions for investors on the ADX, while strengthening the Emirate’s standing as a premier global financial hub. To develop our new thematic ETF offering, we have engaged a specialist team under the leadership of industry veteran Geir Espeskog, which will play a key role in expanding our ETF platform capabilities. The Boreas Solactive Quantum Computing UCITS ETF provides early access to the transformative potential of the quantum computing sector – from established blue‑chip technology leaders to highly specialized innovators – with compelling long‑term growth prospects. Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our ETF range on the ADX, supporting evolving investor ambitions and contributing to the advancement of Abu Dhabi’s financial markets.”

The thematic ETF market is rapidly expanding, with the global thematic fund market having almost doubled over the past five years to reach US$562 billion globally. By introducing thematic ETFs, the ADX is expanding its range of listed ETFs, which encompass a variety of asset classes and geographies, providing access to global fixed-income assets.

By the end of August 2025, the market capitalisation of ADX-listed ETFs more than doubled year on year to AED1.7 billion– up from 790 million Dirhams over the same period in 2024.