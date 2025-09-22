Open Menu

Federal Minister For Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain Addresses The Overseas Pakistanis Convention In London

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 02:33 PM

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain addresses the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in London

All overseas Pakistanis are equal and the solution of their problems is the first priority,overseas Pakistanis should unite and promote Pakistaniness first, putting aside personal differences. Federal Minister

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain, while addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in London,said that Pakistan has become proud of its achievements in the field of defence.He said that the Prime Minister’s efforts to revive the economy are yielding positive results.

Along with the revival of the economy, Pakistan has also proved its mettle in the field of defence. Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the military leadership deserve congratulations on the glorious victory in the Marka-e-Haqq and the recent Pak-Saudi strategic defense agreement.

Pakistan's graph in geopolitics is touching heights, on which the nation's confidence in the state and its forces is increasing.He further said that all overseas are equal and solving their problems is the top priority.Overseas should unite and promote Pakistaniness first, putting aside personal differences.

