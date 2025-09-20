Trump Sets $100,000 Annual Fee For H-1B Worker Visas
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2025 | 11:12 AM
Under new directive, companies seeking to hire foreign workers on H-1B visas would now be required to pay an annual fee of $100,000 per visa holder
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2025) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a hefty $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas in a bid to tighten immigration rules, the international media reported on Saturday.
Under the new directive, companies seeking to hire foreign workers on H-1B visas would now be required to pay an annual fee of $100,000 per visa holder.
President Trump stated that in certain cases, firms would need to pay even higher amounts depending on the nature of their applications.
The move marks a sharp escalation from the previous fee structure, where filing costs ranged from $215 to several thousand Dollars depending on the category and employer size.
The industry experts warn that this dramatic increase would create significant financial pressure on companies that rely heavily on skilled foreign talent, particularly in the technology sector.
According to a report, the decision is expected to hit US tech giants and startups alike, many of which recruit engineers and IT professionals from countries such as India and China. The companies have long depended on the H-1B program to fill specialized roles amid a shortage of domestic talent.
Immigration analysts say the new fee will not only deter companies from hiring foreign workers but may also discourage top global talent from seeking employment in the United States. Critics argue the policy could undermine America’s competitive edge in innovation, while supporters claim it will encourage firms to prioritize U.S. workers.
The order comes amid President Trump’s broader push to restrict legal immigration, a key theme of his political agenda. Businesses and advocacy groups are expected to challenge the decision, warning that it could disrupt operations and drive tech investments to other countries.
