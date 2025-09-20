Dubai Customs Joins Careers Fair 2025 To Champion Emirati Talent
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 04:31 PM
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) In line with its unwavering commitment to Emiratization and the empowerment of national talent, Dubai Customs proudly announces its participation in this year’s Careers Fair (Ru'ya Careers2025). At its pavilion, the organization will showcase a range of exceptional career opportunities and pioneering training initiatives designed to prepare Emirati professionals for leadership in the customs and logistics sectors. Central to these efforts is the Dubai Logistics Academy, which offers a fully integrated system of specialized courses crafted to qualify national talent according to the highest international standards.
A highlight of Dubai Customs’ presence will be the “Masar 33” program, which has already celebrated the graduation of four cohorts totaling 73 young men and women from high school backgrounds.
These graduates have now taken up official roles as customs inspectors across land, sea, and air ports of entry. The program has also succeeded in preparing and employing 14 candidates in the private logistics sector—underscoring the organization’s success in attracting Emirati talent and fostering an inspiring work environment.
During the fair, Dubai Customs will also announce new job openings, with on-the-spot interviews available for applicants.
The pavilion aims to serve as an interactive hub where visitors and job seekers can explore career paths, receive direct professional guidance, and take tangible steps toward contributing to the ambitions of Dubai’s bold economic agenda, D33.
