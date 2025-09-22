Ru’ya Careers 2025 Kicks-off Tomorrow
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 03:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) Ru’ya, Careers UAE is set to kick-off its 24th edition tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The three-day event brings together 180 public and private sector organisations to offer Emiratis direct access to job opportunities, transformative workshops, and skills development experiences designed to prepare them for the future of work.
Building on its record of impact, Ru’ya continues to play a pivotal role in the UAE’s Emiratisation strategy and youth empowerment agenda. The show aligns with national policy targets, including 8% Emiratisation in the private sector by the end of 2025 and the 125,000 Nationals already working in the private sector as of June this year.
In 2024, Ru’ya hosted 150 exhibitors and facilitated 7,000 on-site interviews, underlining its role as a cornerstone of the UAE’s workforce development.
This year, visitors will connect with leading employers such as DEWA, RTA, HQ Police, ADCB, Amazon, PwC, Emirates, and Majid Al Futtaim. The event also works in close partnership with government stakeholders including the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, the Ministry of education, and the KHDA, ensuring every element of the programme directly supports national talent strategies.
Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President for Sustainability and Exhibitions Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, stated, “As we open the doors to another exciting edition of Ru’ya, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting Emirati talent as they chart their future. This platform continues to grow in impact and relevance, offering thousands of job opportunities while equipping Nationals with the confidence, tools, and connections needed to thrive. By creating meaningful pathways to employment, Ru’ya serves as a launchpad for the country’s most promising talent.
Marwan Al Jassmi, Executive Vice President, People, DP World GCC, said, “At DP World, we see Ru’ya as a vital platform to engage directly with the next generation of Emirati talent. As Platinum Sponsor, we are committed to supporting the UAE’s vision by creating meaningful opportunities for Nationals across logistics, technology, and trade. Our focus is on equipping young Emiratis with the skills and experiences that will drive the nation’s competitiveness in the decades ahead.”
Bikram Walia, Director Human Resources, Amazon middle East and Africa, stated, "Amazon is proud to participate in Ru'ya 2025, as we connect with exceptional Emirati talent who share our passion for innovation. At Amazon we provide transformative career journeys that align with the UAE's national priorities and Emiratisation goals. Our comprehensive development programs and mentorship opportunities are designed to empower Emirati professionals at every stage of their career.
By investing in Emirati talent across our technology, advanced logistics and supply chain operations, and customer experiences, we are contributing to building tomorrow's leaders and supporting the UAE's digital economy agenda."
Across three days, attendees at Ru’ya will take part in workshops, innovation challenges in AI and coding, and hands-on experiences that build leadership and entrepreneurial skills. school students, university graduates, and job seekers alike will find pathways tailored to every stage of their career journey.
Ru’ya extends its appreciation to its valued sponsors: DP World as Platinum Sponsor, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) as Gold Sponsor, and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) as Silver Sponsor.
