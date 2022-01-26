DPR Says Ukraine Transferring Fuel, Ammunition to Donbas in Preparation for Offensive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Wednesday that Ukrainian armed forces had begun the transfer of fuel and ammunition to Donbas in preparation for an offensive, while Ukrainian nationalist organizations have started recruiting volunteer fighters.

"The command of the People's Militia of the DPR continues to observe activities of the Ukrainian armed formations in active preparation for offensive operations in Donbas. According to the DPR People's Militia intelligence, echelons with fuel, oil and lubricants, and ammunition, intended to replenish military and operational supplies of the 25, 56, 54, 53 and 36th brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces stationed on the line of contact, have arrived at the railway stations of Krasnoarmeisk, Druzhovka and Zachatovka settlements," the militia's representative told reporters.

He noted that the Ukrainian military were unloading units at night to avoid detection by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Special Monitoring Mission's patrols and local residents.

The representative added that Ukrainian nationalist organizations had begun recruiting volunteer fighters among Ukrainian citizens with combat experience in Donbas.

"Intensification of Ukrainian nationalist organizations' activities has been observed by confidential human sources. Recruitment of fighters among Ukrainian citizens with combat experience in Donbas is being conducted at recruiting offices in cities of Kharkiv, Bila Tserkva, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk," the representative said.

Fundraising to procure vehicles and equipment for assault groups and the training of volunteers have begun, the representative said.

The preparations come amid escalated tension between Ukraine and Russia. The West and Kiev accuse Russia of allegedly preparing to invade. Russia stresses its right to move troops within its own territory and warns that arms supplies to Kiev may encourage the latter to use them against the breakaway Russian-speaking region of Donbas.