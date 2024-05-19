Minister Salik To Perform Umrah, Visit Pakistan Hajj Mission
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM
MAKKAH AL-MUKKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Sunday arrived here after reviewing Hajj arrangements made by the Pakistan Hajj Mission in Madinah for Pakistani pilgrims.
He is scheduled to perform Umrah and visit the Pakistan Hajj Mission here to inspect the overall ongoing Hajj operation.
According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the minister will also visit Saudi authorities, catering companies and the residences of the Hujjaj.
The spokesperson added that so far, 22,696 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Madinah through 93 flights.
With the assistance of Saudi authorities, he said more than 11,000 pilgrims have completed their visit to Riazul Jannah.
Around 34,316 Pakistanis will reach Madinah by May 24 through 146 flights. From May 24 to June 09, as many as 114 flights will be operating to airlift 34,422 Pakistanis from major cities to Jeddah.
This year, 179,210 Pakistanis will perform Hajj, out of which 89,605 each will be arriving in the sacred places of Madinah al-Munawwarah and Makkah al Mukarramah under the government and private schemes.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan, as UNSC member, to push for Mideast peace & self-determination for occupied peoples: Muni ..12 minutes ago
-
Football: CAF Champions League result12 minutes ago
-
Dramas elevate Iran cinema but it's comedy that sells1 hour ago
-
'Unhinged,' 'crooked': Trump and Biden trade campaign trail barbs2 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Championship scores2 hours ago
-
Irish PM hails 'trailblazer' O'Reilly after rugby great dies aged 882 hours ago
-
Toulouse consolidate against relegation-threatened Montpellier2 hours ago
-
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - collated3 hours ago
-
Football: CAF Champions League result3 hours ago
-
Usyk beats Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion4 hours ago
-
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering10 hours ago