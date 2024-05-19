(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Social dramas have made Iranian films and their directors renowned at international festivals such as Cannes, but at home it's comedy that sells and has long been the favoured genre.

There are around 750 screens in the Islamic republic, and going to the movies is a preferred leisure activity for people seeking distraction from often difficult daily lives.

An Iranian film may be in competition at this year's Cannes, but it was comedy that monopolised the top six box office places in the Iranian year 2023-2024 that ended in March.

During those 12 months, 28 million cinema tickets were sold in Iran.

"These films offer a simple plot and structure that make them accessible to everyone," movie critic Houshang Golmakani told AFP.

It's a generic formula that works well and generally has stereotypical characters -- pretty women, young people wanting a better life, a "Don Juan" and clumsy pious men.

"We need to laugh because the social-economic situation is difficult," said 47-year-old trader Milad, speaking outside a cinema in the capital Tehran.

"I go to the movies and can forget all my troubles for a few hours."

Elaheh Kargar, a 24-year-old nurse, said she "naturally chooses a comedy" so she can "have a good time" at the cinema.

Take one of the big successes of the past few months, the comedy "Hotel".