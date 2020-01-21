UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Farm Dad 'beat Bad Spirits Out Of Kids'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Dutch farm dad 'beat bad spirits out of kids'

A Dutchman isolated six of his children in a remote farmhouse from birth and beat them to drive out "bad spirits" from the outside world, prosecutors told a court on Tuesday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :A Dutchman isolated six of his children in a remote farmhouse from birth and beat them to drive out "bad spirits" from the outside world, prosecutors told a court on Tuesday.

Gerrit Jan van D., 67, subjected the youngsters who were found on the farm in the village of Ruinerwold in October to "very serious physical punishment" when he thought they had been made "unclean".

One child was tied up by his hands and feet as punishment, while another child was forced to spend an entire summer in a doghouse at the farm in northern Drenthe province.

"The children all speak of very serious physical punishment if their father thought there was a 'bad spirit' in them.

That happened from a very young age, four or five years," prosecutors said during a procedural hearing in the case.

Prosecutors said the youngest six of the man's nine children "lived in seclusion from birth, were kept indoors and had to be quiet so that no one would notice that they existed." They were not registered with Dutch authorities and had never been to school, they said.

The family was first discovered in October when the oldest son still living on the farm walked into a local bar in a confused state and raised concern about the welfare of his other siblings.

Police raided the farm and arrested Van D. and an Austrian man identified as Joseph B., 58.

Related Topics

Hearing World Young Man Van October Family All From Court

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat’s work is amazing,” says Gippy G ..

9 minutes ago

GB Govt notifies reshuffle in administration

44 seconds ago

Release of trader leader Yaseen Khan demanded

46 seconds ago

Al Bowardi, Italian Ambassador to enhance cooperat ..

16 minutes ago

Russian Upper House to Discuss Bering Strait Delim ..

3 minutes ago

One dead, 10 injured in road accident in Rawalpind ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.