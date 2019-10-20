Dutch Prime Minister Wishes Johnson Success in Brexit Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that he had discussed the Brexit situation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and agreed to stay in contact on the matter.

"I just contacted Boris Johnson and discussed the situation around Brexit. I wished him success in his next steps in the UK House of Commons.

We agreed to maintain close contact," Rutte wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, Johnson sent several letters to the European Council President Donald Tusk, in one of which he had asked the European Union to postpone Brexit until 23:00 GMT on January 31, 2020. Tusk, in turn, confirmed the receipt and said he would proceed with consulting EU leaders. It was previously planned that the UK would leave the bloc on October 31.