UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Prime Minister Wishes Johnson Success In Brexit Situation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 07:00 AM

Dutch Prime Minister Wishes Johnson Success in Brexit Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that he had discussed the Brexit situation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and agreed to stay in contact on the matter.

"I just contacted Boris Johnson and discussed the situation around Brexit. I wished him success in his next steps in the UK House of Commons.

We agreed to maintain close contact," Rutte wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, Johnson sent several letters to the European Council President Donald Tusk, in one of which he had asked the European Union to postpone Brexit until 23:00 GMT on January 31, 2020. Tusk, in turn, confirmed the receipt and said he would proceed with consulting EU leaders. It was previously planned that the UK would leave the bloc on October 31.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter European Union United Kingdom Brexit January October 2020

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

6 hours ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

8 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

8 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

8 hours ago

Tens of thousands protest in Lebanon for third day ..

8 hours ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says Serbia Interest ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.