Open Menu

Food Safety Authority Raids Hospitals' Canteen Across KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Food Safety Authority raids hospitals' canteen across KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has launched a two-day special drive against the canteens of major hospitals across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has launched a two-day special drive against the canteens of major hospitals across the province.

According to the spokesperson, inspections were conducted at district headquarters hospitals along with other public and private hospitals including Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, and DI Khan divisions.

The details further exposed that a significant number of complaints were received from various cities across the province regarding the sale of substandard food products and kebabs on the premises of hospitals, and unhygienic conditions in hospital canteens in Peshawar.

In response, surprise raids were conducted on canteens of government and private hospitals, including Lady Reading Hospital and Sifwat Ghayur Shaheed Memorial Hospital, as well as hospitals on Warsak and Ring Road.

The canteen at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar was found to have extremely poor hygiene conditions during the raid, leading to its immediate sealing and imposition of heavy fines. Additionally, after inspections of hospital canteens province-wide, improvement notices were issued.

Director General of the Food Authority, Wasef Saeed, while applauding the efforts of inspection teams, emphasized that there would be no compromise on health standards and vowed to eradicate malpractices across the province.

Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru directed food safety teams to ensure regular inspections of school and hospital canteens to maintain strict compliance. The minister extended that those who are found involved in adulteration should be dealt with iron hands.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Poor Road Sale Kohat Mardan Reading Malakand From Government

Recent Stories

SIU arrests robbery gang targeting bank customers

SIU arrests robbery gang targeting bank customers

38 seconds ago
 Asia Cricket Week from April 28

Asia Cricket Week from April 28

31 seconds ago
 PSA World C'ships in May

PSA World C'ships in May

33 seconds ago
 US Fed's favored inflation measure accelerates in ..

US Fed's favored inflation measure accelerates in March

40 seconds ago
 Kenya flood death toll since March climbs to 70: g ..

Kenya flood death toll since March climbs to 70: govt

36 seconds ago
 Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee to organize 2nd training ..

Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee to organize 2nd training session for pilgrims in Abbot ..

9 minutes ago
Defence Minister leads Pakistan's delegation to Ka ..

Defence Minister leads Pakistan's delegation to Kazakhstan SCO moot

9 minutes ago
 PRCS Chairman, Moroccan envoy discuss humanitarian ..

PRCS Chairman, Moroccan envoy discuss humanitarian relations

5 minutes ago
 50pc cut in subsidy of BRT service likely: CM’s ..

50pc cut in subsidy of BRT service likely: CM’s aide

5 minutes ago
 Russia striking Ukraine railways to 'paralyse' arm ..

Russia striking Ukraine railways to 'paralyse' army cargo: Ukraine source

5 minutes ago
 Cop, suspected outlaw injured in police encounter

Cop, suspected outlaw injured in police encounter

5 minutes ago
 IPRI, ILA Italy ink MoU on cooperation in internat ..

IPRI, ILA Italy ink MoU on cooperation in international law development

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan