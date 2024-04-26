Open Menu

Published April 26, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The 2023-24 CIB PSA World Championships will be held at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization and the Palm Hills Club when the sport’s most prestigious tournament returns to Cairo, Egypt from May 9 to 18.

A glass show court would be erected at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization from the third round onwards, with all matches from the opening two rounds and selected third round matches taking place at the Palm Hills Club located in 6th of October City, where a glass court will also be erected, said a press release.

The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization also hosted the 2021-22 edition of the sport’s pinnacle event, with Egyptian World No.1s Ali Farag and Nour El Sherbini capturing their third and sixth World Championship titles, respectively.

“We are delighted to bring squash’s biggest event back to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, which is the latest iconic Egyptian landmark to host a professional squash tournament,” said PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough.

