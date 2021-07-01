UrduPoint.com
Dutch Ship's Movement In Black Sea Dangerous Provocation - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:29 PM

The maneuvering of the Dutch frigate Evertsen in the Black Sea was a deliberate provocation, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The maneuvering of the Dutch frigate Evertsen in the Black Sea was a deliberate provocation, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Defense Ministry of the Netherlands said that Russian fighter jets caused a "dangerous situation" near Evertsen in the Black Sea in late June.

"Considering that the incident with Evertsen took place the day after the incident with the British destroyer Defender, it is generally difficult to deny yourself the pleasure of emphasizing that the Dutch side acted in a coordinated manner both through NATO and directly in contact with British partners.

The conclusion suggests itself that the dangerous maneuvering of the Dutch frigate was also a deliberate provocation," Zakharova said during a press conference.

The spokeswoman added that Russia did not violate the right to free navigation during the incident with the Dutch ship.

