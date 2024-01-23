Open Menu

E. Guinea Crush I. Coast In Huge AFCON Shock, Egypt Edge Through

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Equatorial Guinea pulled off one of the most stunning results in Africa Cup of Nations history on Monday by thrashing hosts Ivory Coast 4-0 to win Group A and secure a last-16 place.

They were joined in the knock-out phase by Nigeria, surprise Group B table-toppers Cape Verde and record seven-time champions Egypt.

Nigeria beat Guinea-Bissau 1-0 to finish runners-up behind Equatorial Guinea and a dramatic 2-2 draw between Cape Verde and Egypt took both through.

Ghana conceded two goals in added time to only draw 2-2 with Mozambique and, with only two points, may not be among the four best third-placed teams that also qualify and could be eliminated on Tuesday.

Ranked 39 places lower than their rivals in the world, Equatorial Guinea ripped the Ivorian defence apart in the second half after leading 1-0 at half-time.

Emilio Nsue took his goals tally to five with a brace and Pablo Ganet and Jannick Buyla also netted for a nation which often boxes above its weight in the tournament, first held in 1957.

"We knew that our opponents were under pressure and we took that into account when putting our strategy in place," said Equatorial Guinea coach Juan Micha.

"With humility, we are making an effort to reach as far as possible. We are working to reach the level of the big guys.

"Regarding Ivory Coast, I am hurt because it is the organising country, but it is football. We must forget this match and plan for the rest of the competition."

Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset said: "I don't think it's because of our state of mind, when I see the players in the dressing room crying, it hurts me.

"We tried, we gave everything I think. When you have a scenario like that, bordering on a nightmare, there's not much you can say or do."

Captain Nsue and many of his teammates play in Europe with lower-division clubs.

Equatorial Guinea also make extensive use of the rule that allows footballers with a parent or grandparent born in the central African nation to represent it.

