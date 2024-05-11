Open Menu

Early Warning Forecast Systems To Be Deployed In Pakistan's Northern Mountainous Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Early warning forecast systems to be deployed in Pakistan's northern mountainous areas

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) An advanced disaster risk simulation and early warning forecast systems will be deployed to bolster disaster resilience in Pakistan's northern mountainous areas. 

The Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS) and the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan (NDMA) have recently signed a cooperation agreement in that regard. 

The agreement, formalized between the China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre for Earth Sciences (CPJRC) and the National Disaster Management Institute (NDMI), is aimed at improving disaster management, especially in Pakistan's northern mountain regions that are prone to earthquakes and landslides. 

As per the agreement, both sides will work to promote the implementation of mountain disaster risk simulation and early warning forecast systems. 

It is expected to set up new monitoring stations that will enhance risk assessment and data collection, crucial for timely and effective disaster response, the Chinese media reported.

 

Academician Cui Peng, Executive Deputy Director and Chief Scientist of CPJRC, showcased the mountain disaster risk simulation and early warning forecast system, expressing optimism about its successful implementation in Pakistan and the potential for effective future collaboration between the two sides. 

He noted that the signing of the cooperation agreement would enhance further cooperation and exchange between the parties. 

CPJRC, established by CAS and Pakistan's Higher Education Commission under a mutual agreement, focuses on scientific research and education in earth sciences.

It is based at Quaid-e-Azam University and hosted by the Institute of Mountain Hazards and Environment, CAS.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Education China HEC Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

53 minutes ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

3 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

12 hours ago
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

12 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

12 hours ago
 DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

12 hours ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

12 hours ago
 Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

12 hours ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, ..

Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World