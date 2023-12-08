Open Menu

Earthquake In Central Mexico Shakes Capital City

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Earthquake in central Mexico shakes capital city

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook much of central Mexico on Thursday including the capital, prompting people to run into the streets, the country's seismological institute said.

There were no initial reports of damage in Mexico City, a sprawling metropolis of nine million people, Mayor Marti Batres wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was briefed by civil protection officials and said afterward in a video posted on X, "apparently the quake was not that strong. In any case we will release more information soon."

The rumbling in the quake-prone country touched off a warning siren system. The institute said the epicenter was in the central state of Puebla.

Puebla officials the quake was felt in several towns but there were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

