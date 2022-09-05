Earthquake in East Afghanistan Kills at Least 6 People - Disaster Management Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) At least six people have died, nine left injured after an earthquake had hit eastern Afghanistan, the provincial natural disaster management agency said on Monday.

"The tremor jolted the region at around 02:30 a.m.

local time (22:00 on Sunday GMT) and based on preliminary reports six persons were killed and nine others injured in Mazar Dara area of Norgal district," the provincial head of Natural Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs, Ehsanullah Ehsan, was quoted as saying by the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The official added that authorities had launched a survey to determine the exact number of casualties and property damages.

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck the eastern Kunar province, which borders Pakistan. The quake's epicenter was registered 38 kilometers (23.6 miles) northeast of Jalalabad city, capital of neighboring Nangarhar province, and was also felt in Afghan capital Kabul.