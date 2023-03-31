UrduPoint.com

Eco-Activists Douse Bridge In Hamburg With Vegetable Oil Before Charles III Visit -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Environmental activists of the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) movement doused the Kohlbrand bridge in Hamburg, Germany, with black colored vegetable oil and blocked the road before the visit of UK King Charles III to the city, German media RND reported on Friday, citing sources in the city police.

At least one of the environmentalists glued himself to the road and had to be freed by the police, the report said.

According to the sources, three members of the climate group were arrested, with one of them saying that the purpose of the action was to show that the world should put an end to its dependence on oil.

On Wednesday, the King and his spouse arrived in Berlin for a state visit. Charles III became the first monarch since the Second World War to be welcomed with military honors at the Brandenburg Gate, a monument in the center of Berlin and one of Germany's most significant landmarks.

Usually, such events take place at Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the German president. From Berlin, the royal couple went on to Hamburg escorted by the German president and the country's first lady.

The Letzte Generation was founded in 2021 and has already became notorious after a series of high-profile actions, trying to draw attention to climate issues. In March, the activists of the green movement poured paint and water over the building of the German Transport Ministry in Berlin, demanding more decisive climate action from the government.

