Economy Minister, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Discuss Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry during a meeting on Tuesday discussed relations and areas of cooperation in various sectors, as well as recent regional and global developments.
