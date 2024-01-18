Ecuador Prosecutor Probing TV Studio Attack Killed: AG
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A prosecutor investigating the dramatic live-broadcast armed assault last week on an Ecuadoran television station was shot dead Wednesday, the country's attorney general said.
"In the face of the murder of our colleague Cesar Suarez... I am going to be emphatic: organized crime groups, criminals, terrorists will not stop our commitment to Ecuadoran society," said Attorney General Diana Salazar in a statement on X.
Local media broadcast images of Suarez's truck with bullet holes through the driver's window on a street in the port city of Guayaquil, the nerve center of Ecuador's war against narco gangs.
The murder comes amid a surge in violence in the once-peaceful South American country, which has become a hub for the global export of cocaine from neighboring Colombia and Peru.
The government last week declared war on powerful drug gangs, who in turn threatened to execute civilians and security forces and carried out a wave of attacks that have left about 20 people dead.
Last Tuesday, hooded gunmen burst into a tv studio, firing shots and forcing terrified staff to the ground in an incident broadcast live for about 30 minutes until police arrived on set.
Thirteen assailants were arrested, many of them teenagers.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From World
-
Iran's strikes in Pakistani territory seriously violates UN Charter principles: Chinese analyst58 minutes ago
-
WEF 2024 in Davos providing window to PV industry, not only for Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Rocky Balboa inspiring Alcaraz in Australian Open quest2 hours ago
-
Blinkova makes history as Alcaraz and Swiatek power on at Australian Open3 hours ago
-
Blinkova ousts Rybakina in history-making Australian Open tie-break3 hours ago
-
Blinkova ousts Rybakina in history-making Australian Open tie-break3 hours ago
-
Jordan Henderson leaving Saudi club, having Ajax medical: source4 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 3rd update4 hours ago
-
Forest, Everton move into FA Cup fourth round after troubled week4 hours ago
-
Protesting police underline Paris Olympics strike risk4 hours ago
-
Health scares for king and Kate leave UK royals short-staffed4 hours ago
-
Public sector strikes add to N. Ireland's political crisis4 hours ago