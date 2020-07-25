Ecuador Warns China, Other Countries Against Illegal Fishing Near Galapagos

Ecuador's foreign minister has informed China and other countries fishing in the Pacific about Quito's determination to defend its marine rights in the exclusive zone around Galapagos Islands and the mainland

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Ecuador's foreign minister has informed China and other countries fishing in the Pacific about Quito's determination to defend its marine rights in the exclusive zone around Galapagos Islands and the mainland.

"Ecuador will make [fishing vessels] respect its rights regardless of flags," Luis Gallegos said at an online meeting between the foreign ministers of Latin American countries and China, as quoted by his ministry.

The ministry specified that the top diplomat had meant the country's exclusive economic zone in the Pacific Ocean, which is home to many unique species of fish and animals that are threatened by illegal and unregulated fishing.

According to the diplomat, the Foreign Ministry has notified China and other countries whose vessels are operating in this part of the Pacific Ocean about the ban on entering the exclusive zone around the Galapagos Islands and the country's mainland.

In 2017, Ecuador seized a Chinese vessel that carried about 300 tonnes of frozen fish, including hammerhead sharks, which are considered to be endangered animals. The crew was sentenced to a $6 million fine and jail terms from one to four years.