Eight Injured In Highrise Gas Explosion In Russia's Noginsk - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:50 AM

Eight Injured in Highrise Gas Explosion in Russia's Noginsk - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) At least eight people were injured in a gas explosion in a nine-story residential building in the Russian city of Noginsk in Moscow Region, the local health ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The blast led to the collapse of the second and third floors and partial collapse of the fourth floor.

"The preliminary estimate is that eight people were injured in the gas explosion in Noginsk, including two children. All of them were hospitalized in Noginsk," a ministry spokesperson said.

Moscow Region Health Minister Svetlana Strigunkova told local television that all people hospitalized after the blast had "non-serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

"

According to the Russian emergency service, two people are believed to remain under the rubble after the blast.

Four people, including two children, have been rescued and hospitalized with slight injuries. The blast affected 24 apartments in the building, according to the authorities.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said he would see to it that the victims of the explosion are provided with the necessary assistance.

