Eight People Died of Thrombosis in France After Vaccinated With AstraZeneca Drug -Watchdog

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Eight people have died in France over blood clots following the vaccination with the AstraZeneca drug, the National Agency for Medicine and Health Product Safety (ANSM) said.

As of April 8, more than 2.72 million AstraZeneca vaccines had been used in France.

From April 2 to April 8, nine new thrombosis cases and two cases of isolated disseminated intravascular coagulation after the AstraZeneca vaccine had been confirmed in France.

The total number of blood clots cases after the inoculation with AstraZeneca in France stands at 23, including eight lethal ones.