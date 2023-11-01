Open Menu

Electric Vehicles Gain Traction In Jordan As Petrol Prices Rise

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Electric vehicles gain traction in Jordan as petrol prices rise

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Electric vehicle sales are surging in Jordan, a trend drivers and showrooms attribute to high petrol prices more than any concerns about air pollution and climate change.

Boosted by low import taxes, especially affordable Chinese-made models have become a common sight on the streets of Amman and the kingdom's desert highways.

Tesla owner Shadi Zatari, 43, says he no longer worries about pump prices since he plugs in his car overnight at home, allowing him to drive 400 kilometres (250 miles) on a single charge.

"The main goal of buying an electric car is definitely saving money," said the Amman-based merchant and father of three. "I saved almost two thirds of what I used to spend on gasoline."

With Octane 90 unleaded petrol selling at about $1.40 per litre, Zatari said he used to spend about 120 dinars ($170) on fuel per month.

He has slashed this to 40 dinars -- the average rise in his monthly electricity bill -- and is able to drive longer distances at no additional cost.

Zatari's car is one of 60,000 EVs now registered in Jordan -- still just a fraction of the total 2.2 million registered vehicles, but the fastest-growing segment.

The number of EVs on Jordan's roads rose 103 percent by the end of July from the same period last year.

The rise was 167 percent for all of 2022 -- a year that also saw imports of petrol and diesel powered cars drop 27 percent and hybrid vehicle imports fall almost 25 percent.

- Driven by savings -

EVs have become a common sight, especially China's Changan Eado EV and E-Star, and models sold by BYD, Dongfeng and MG.

Also popular are the South Korean-made Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kona and Kia's Niro, as well as Japan's Nissan Leaf and Sylphy, Germany's Volkswagen ID4 and Italy's Fiat 500.

"There is currently a great demand for electric cars," said Hashim Al-Zayyat, director of Al-Zayyat Car Trading.

"The main reason is the high price of gasoline in Jordan, it is a burden with the high cost of living."

Jordan is facing tough economic times, with an unemployment rate of 22.6 percent last year, according to the International Monetary Fund, and youth unemployment around 50 percent.

Public debt exceeded 100 percent of GDP in the small and resource-poor country, which was hit hard by the Covid pandemic and the costs of hosting a large number of Syrian refugees.

The kingdom is now watching with high concern as Israel's war with Hamas militants flares in Gaza, the deadliest ever conflict in the Palestinian territory.

Amid the ongoing crises, budget-conscious Jordanians are mainly "interested in having the car travel the greatest distance with one charge", said Zayyat.

Battery-powered cars have none of the toxic tailpipe emissions that pollute cities, and are considered clean overall if they are charged using solar or wind power.

For most Jordanians, Zayyat said, "the issue is a matter of savings, not an environmental issue at all".

"The environment is the last thing one would think about," he added.

Related Topics

Petrol Militants Syria Electricity Import Israel China Gaza Marriage Vehicles Vehicle Car Germany Amman Same Price Italy Japan Money July All From Refugee Nissan Volkswagen Fiat Tesla Hyundai Kia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup ..

Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

7 hours ago
 UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, join ..

UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, joint work

7 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia re ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

8 hours ago
 UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for P ..

UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for People of Determination

8 hours ago
 Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

9 hours ago
 ‘Active Abu Dhabi’ sports team highlighting ac ..

‘Active Abu Dhabi’ sports team highlighting achievements, future strategies

9 hours ago
Rebels take over Mali camp immediately after UN ev ..

Rebels take over Mali camp immediately after UN evacuates

10 hours ago
 UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation of Israel- ..

UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict

10 hours ago
 Hamas says it will free foreign hostages 'in the n ..

Hamas says it will free foreign hostages 'in the next few days'

10 hours ago
 Sindh Irrigation dept intensifies action against w ..

Sindh Irrigation dept intensifies action against water pilferage

10 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for deposit of re-allotment fe ..

SU extends deadline for deposit of re-allotment fees at boys’ Hostel

10 hours ago
 PNCA to open 'Women Without Borders' exhibition on ..

PNCA to open 'Women Without Borders' exhibition on Nov 2

10 hours ago

More Stories From World