MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) An explosion has hit a residential building in Bulgaria's seaside resort city of Varna, leaving 11 people injured, local media reported on Monday.

Bulgarian National Radio reported, citing preliminary information provided by the local authorities, that a gas cylinder exploded inside a flat.

Meanwhile, neighbors reportedly call this in question, saying they have heard two explosions at an interval of several minutes. A 60-year-old man, going through some family problems, was living in the flat.

A fire broke out inside the house following the explosion, and all the residents were evacuated. Eleven people, including four children, were taken to hospital. A woman, who used to live in the apartment adjacent to the one where the explosion took place, is considered missing.

Rescue workers cannot enter the building and assess the damage, as fire continues.