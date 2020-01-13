UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven People Injured In Explosion In Residential House In Bulgaria's Varna - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:32 PM

Eleven People Injured in Explosion in Residential House in Bulgaria's Varna - Reports

An explosion has hit a residential building in Bulgaria's seaside resort city of Varna, leaving 11 people injured, local media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) An explosion has hit a residential building in Bulgaria's seaside resort city of Varna, leaving 11 people injured, local media reported on Monday.

Bulgarian National Radio reported, citing preliminary information provided by the local authorities, that a gas cylinder exploded inside a flat.

Meanwhile, neighbors reportedly call this in question, saying they have heard two explosions at an interval of several minutes. A 60-year-old man, going through some family problems, was living in the flat.

A fire broke out inside the house following the explosion, and all the residents were evacuated. Eleven people, including four children, were taken to hospital. A woman, who used to live in the apartment adjacent to the one where the explosion took place, is considered missing.

Rescue workers cannot enter the building and assess the damage, as fire continues.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Varna Man Bulgaria Women Gas Family Media All

Recent Stories

Masood Khan warns RSS & BJP leaders to refrain fro ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Bomb Attack at Mosque in South Wester ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Sultan Haitham ..

2 minutes ago

Masood Khan warns Indian army chief, RSS & BJP lea ..

8 minutes ago

Land of Monal Restaurant belongs to Pakistan army: ..

14 minutes ago

Iran, Iraq Discuss Ways to Continue Trade Without ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.