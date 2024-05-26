Recognising Palestinian State Is 'justice' For Palestinians: Spain
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Recognising the State of Palestine "is justice for the Palestinian people (and) the best guarantee of security for Israel," Spain's foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares said Sunday alongside Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Mustafa.
Welcoming Spain's move, with Norway and Ireland, to recognise the Palestinian state on Tuesday, Mustafa said, "We want to have every country in Europe to do the same."
Albares and Mustafa spoke side-by-side in Brussels, where the Palestinian leader was also meeting EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.
Later Sunday, Mustafa was to have further talks with Borrell, Barth Eide and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
On Monday he will have another meeting in Brussels with the Spanish, Norwegian and Irish ministers. And on Wednesday he will be in Spain.
Israel has warned Spain, Norway and Ireland that ties with them will face "serious consequences" for their announced recognition of a Palestinian state.
Israel's devastating war in Gaza has given impetus to countries wanting recognition of the State of Palestine.
They hope that the steps towards a long-elusive two-state solution, with Israel and a Palestinian state, will build foundations for middle East peace.
A majority of UN member countries recognise Palestinian statehood. European countries are split on the issue.
Spain, Norway and Italy will join EU nations Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden in recognising the State of Palestine.
Mustafa said recognition of a Palestinian state addresses "the injustice that has been inflicted on the Palestinian people for decades".
"We hope that this momentum of recognitions and initiatives will continue," he said.
