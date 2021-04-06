EMA has 'not yet reached conclusion' on AstraZeneca: statement

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday it is still deciding whether the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots, after a top official said in an interview that there was a clear link.

The EMA's safety committee "has not yet reached a conclusion and the review is currently ongoing", the agency said in a statement to AFP, adding that it expected to announce a decision on Wednesday or Thursday.