UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Epstein Death Not Isolated Incident, US Correctional System Needs Reform - Union Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 09:40 PM

Epstein Death Not Isolated Incident, US Correctional System Needs Reform - Union Official

The correctional system in the United States is broken and in need of reform in the wake of the accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's reported suicide, Tyrone Convington, a senior official with the federal prison workers' union Council of Prison Locals C-33, told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The correctional system in the United States is broken and in need of reform in the wake of the accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's reported suicide, Tyrone Convington, a senior official with the Federal prison workers' union Council of Prison Locals C-33, told Sputnik.

"We have a correctional system that is broken," Convington, who used to work at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center where Epstein was found dead on Saturday, said. "The staff within the system is overly tasked, working hours on end of overtime, mandated overtime. When you work these many hours you cannot function correctly. We have been calling the alarm on this for a long time. ... This is not an isolated incident."

On Saturday, media reported that Epstein committed suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center where he had been held ahead of his pending trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors.

US Attorney General William Barr said on Monday that the Justice Department had learned of "serious irregularities" at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

An autopsy report found that Epstein had multiple broken bones in his neck, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The autopsy report further fuels ongoing suspicions about Epstein's death, given that he was linked to many famous and powerful people and inexplicably taken off suicide watch despite reportedly trying to kill himself just weeks earlier in a facility constructed to make suicide difficult.

"I wasn't surprised by a suicide taking place in prison. These things happen unfortunately," Convington said.

Covington said Epstein's death should alarm the public about the problem of staffing at federal prisons across the United States.

"This type of stuff that happened here in New York can come to a theater near you, and it could be something that's absolutely worse," Covington said. "We were hoping the public, Congress and the White House see this and do what's right."

Police have been investigating Epstein for nearly two decades and arrested him in 2005 for molesting an underage girl. Epstein served a sentence of 13 months.

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested a second time for allegedly trafficking minor girls at his mansion for sex. Some of the charges dated back to the 2000s.

Epstein pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, but faced up to 45 years in prison had he been convicted.

Related Topics

Dead Washington White House Suicide Covington New York United States July Congress 2019 Post Media All

Recent Stories

Black day observed to condemn Indian atrocities in ..

3 minutes ago

Karachiites observe black day against Indian actio ..

3 minutes ago

PTI govt successful in raising Kashmir issue at UN ..

3 minutes ago

US Opens Center for Private Sector to Test Nuclear ..

3 minutes ago

Need stressed to create further awareness about Ka ..

17 minutes ago

Zarif Slams US 'Piracy' Bid to Seize Grace 1 Tanke ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.