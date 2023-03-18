UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Confirms Extension Of Black Sea Grain Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Erdogan Confirms Extension of Black Sea Grain Initiative

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday confirmed the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative following the negotiations between the parties concerned.

The grain deal signed between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations in July 2022 and extended for 120 days in November 2022 was due to automatically renew for another 120 days on March 18 unless either of the signatories object. Russia said on Monday it did not mind extending the deal but only for 60 days, which was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday.

"As a result of our talks, we have managed to extend the deal on the grain corridor," Erdogan was quoted by the TRT Haber broadcaster as saying, giving no details regarding the extension period.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, provides for the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers over the Black Sea from three ports, including Odesa. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Tayyip Erdogan March July November From Agreement

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan attends Wi ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan attends Wingfoil Racing World Cup Champi ..

28 minutes ago
 President of Romania visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Romania visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

58 minutes ago
 UAEU celebrates graduation of 42nd batch on Monday

UAEU celebrates graduation of 42nd batch on Monday

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  decide  to ba ..

HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  decide  to bat first against Sultans

2 hours ago
 Najam Sethi claims PSL’s media rating better tha ..

Najam Sethi claims PSL’s media rating better than IPL’s

2 hours ago
 Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dub ..

Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dubai Challenge Cup&#039;s final

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.