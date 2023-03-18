Erdogan Confirms Extension of Black Sea Grain Initiative

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday confirmed the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative following the negotiations between the parties concerned.

The grain deal signed between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations in July 2022 and extended for 120 days in November 2022 was due to automatically renew for another 120 days on March 18 unless either of the signatories object. Russia said on Monday it did not mind extending the deal but only for 60 days, which was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday.

"As a result of our talks, we have managed to extend the deal on the grain corridor," Erdogan was quoted by the TRT Haber broadcaster as saying, giving no details regarding the extension period.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, provides for the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers over the Black Sea from three ports, including Odesa. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea.