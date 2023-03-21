Erdogan Officially Nominated as Turkish Presidential Candidate

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was officially nominated by the Republican Alliance as a presidential candidate for the upcoming elections in May, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

According to an application submitted to the Supreme Electoral Council by representatives of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which are part of the alliance, Erdogan will be a single candidate.

Presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey are scheduled for May 14. Erdogan's opponent at the elections will be Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).